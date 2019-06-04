search
Ancient Tomb Unearthed in Bulgaria

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

SOFIA, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that a brick burial chamber held together with pale yellow mortar and covered with a stone slab was discovered just under the modern street level near Sofia’s Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. The tomb measures nearly seven feet long and four feet wide, and is thought to have been built in the third or fourth century A.D., based on its resemblance to other tombs in a nearby necropolis. No human remains were found in the tomb, which was damaged, likely during the construction of the square around the cathedral in the early twentieth century. Researchers from Sofia’s Regional History Museum think more tombs may be found in the area. To read about another discovery in Bulgaria, go to “Mirror, Mirror.”

