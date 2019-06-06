search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Paleolithic Engraving Discovered in Southwestern France

Thursday, June 6, 2019

France horse engravingANGOULÊME, FRANCE—BBC News reports that a piece of sandstone thought to have been engraved with images of animals and geometric motifs some 12,000 years ago has been discovered at a hunting site in southwestern France. The stone, which measures about ten inches long, seven inches wide, and one inch thick, was inscribed on both sides, according to researchers from France’s National Archaeological Research Institute. A picture of a headless horse with realistic hooves covers at least half of one side of the stone. A second drawing is also thought to represent a horse, while a third animal, which also has distinct hooves, is thought to depict a deer. Fireplaces, pebbles that had been heated, animal bones, and worked flint were also uncovered at the site. For other examples of Paleolithc artwork, go to "Late Paleolithic Masterpieces." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Bringing Back Moche Badminton

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America