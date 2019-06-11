search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Skulls Stored In Medieval Crypt Examined

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

England Christian cryptNORTHAMPTONSHIRE, ENGLAND—According to a BBC News report, archaeologists have investigated five skulls out of the remains of some 2,500 people held in a thirteenth-century crypt under the aisle of Holy Trinity Church, in England’s East Midlands. Lizzy Craig-Atkins of the University of Sheffield said one of the skulls was fractured, likely by an act of violence. The bones in the crypt date from 1250 to 1900, and may have been exhumed and moved to the crypt after the graveyard became too full, Craig-Atkins explained. For more on England in the Middle Ages, go to “Letter from England: Writing on the Church Wall.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America