search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Unusual Megalithic Monument Identified in Ireland

Friday, June 14, 2019

SLIGO, IRELAND—The Leitrim Observer reports that team of researchers led by Marion Dowd and James Bonsall of the Institute of Technology Sligo conducted geophysical surveys at the Carrowmore megalithic complex, which is located in the north of Ireland. It had been previously thought that the feature under investigation was a barrow, or circular earthen monument surrounded by a circular ditch. “Our survey revealed several features that were not visible above ground,” Bonsall said. “We discovered that the ‘barrow’ contained a central pit and a substantial circular ditch.” The circular ditch surrounded a raised area containing a circular layer of stone. A sunken area within the layer of stone contained black, charcoal-rich soil, Dowd added. Stone tools made of chert for working animal hides, cutting and preparing food, basket making, and bone working were also found within and around the monument. “So far, we cannot find any parallel for it in Ireland,” Dowd said. To read about another megalithic site recently identified in Ireland, go to "Heat Wave: Late Neolithic Monument." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America