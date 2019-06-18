search
Neolithic Artifacts Discovered in Northern Vietnam

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

BAC KAN, VIETNAM—The Vietnam News Agency reports that tools made of stones taken from the beds of streams and rivers, as well as the bones of pigs, monkeys, hedgehogs, and deer, were discovered in Puong Cave, which is in the mountains of northern Vietnam. Oyster and snail shells, and traces of nuts were also recovered at the site, which Trinh Nang Chung of the Vietnam Archaeology Institute estimates is about 9,000 years old. The tools and food remains were left behind by members of the Neolithic Hoa Binh civilization, he added. For more on archaeology in Southeast Asia, go to “Letter from Laos: A Singular Landscape.”

