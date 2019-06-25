search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Tutankhamun’s Chariot May Have Had a Sunshade

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

CAIRO, EGYPT—Nozomi Kawai of Kanazawa University examined Tutankhamun’s chariot and sunshade, and thinks the two structures may have been fitted together, according to an Ahram Online report. X-rays revealed that the chariot was equipped with fixtures that have been found on other structures with sunshades. The shade would have protected Tutankhamun from the sun’s heat while he was out hunting or playing sports in the vehicle, Kawai explained. The investigation was conducted before the artifacts were transported to the new Grand Egyptian Museum on the Giza Plateau. Further studies are being planned. For more, go to “Tut’s Mesopotamian Side.”

