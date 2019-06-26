Ancient Egyptian Linen Fragments Seized in Michigan

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

PORT HURON, MICHIGAN—According to an Associated Press report, U.S. border officials seized ancient Egyptian artifacts from a mail truck at the border between Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario. Archaeologists who examined the artifacts suggest they are mummy linens dating to the Ptolemaic Period (304–30 B.C.). The authorities suspect the artifacts were removed from Egypt illegally and are continuing to investigate the case. To read about very early Egyptian mummy linens, go to “Mummification Before the Pharaohs.”