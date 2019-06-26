Iron Age Chariot Burial Discovered in Wales

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

PEMBROKESHIRE, BRITAIN—BBC News reports that two iron tires that fit onto a wooden chariot’s wheels, an iron sword, and a number of bronze artifacts have been discovered in a Celtic burial in Wales. The site was originally discovered by a metal detectorist who recovered several other objects associated with chariots. Adam Gwilt of National Museum Wales said the site is the first chariot burial found in southern Britain. “Chariots, as war and ceremonial vehicles, were used to display the power and identity of their owners and tribal communities in late Iron Age Britain, as the fine decoration on these artifacts shows,” he explained. The artifacts are being conserved by National Museum Wales scientists. “By studying these artifacts we hope to learn more about a time when great change in the shape of the Roman Empire was sweeping across Wales,” added Kate Roberts, principal inspector of ancient monuments at Cadw, the Welsh government's historic environment service. For more, go to “Tomb of a Highborn Celt.”