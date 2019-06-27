search
Roman Shipwreck Discovered Near Cyprus

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Cyprus Roman shipwreckNICOSIA, CYPRUS—The AFP reports that an undisturbed Roman shipwreck has been discovered off the southern coast of Cyprus by divers from the University of Cyprus. The wreckage includes amphoras thought to have been loaded on board in Syria and Cilicia. Plans are being made for further archaeological investigation, according to the Cyprus Department of Antiquities. The cargo is expected to offer insights into trade between Cyprus and other Roman provinces in the eastern Mediterranean. To read about the discovery of a rare mosiac in Cyprus depicting a hippodrome, go to “And They’re Off!

Recent Issues


