search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Drought Reveals Ancient Palace in Iraq

Friday, June 28, 2019

Iraq Mittani palaceKURDISTAN REGION, IRAQ—CNN reports that drought has revealed the remains of a 3,400-year-old palace in northern Iraq’s Mosul Dam reservoir. The palace, at a site known as Kemune, once stood on an elevated terrace on the eastern banks of the Tigris River. Researchers from the University of Tübingen and the Kurdistan Archaeology Organization said the structure dates to the Mittani Empire, which ruled parts of northern Mesopotamia and Syria in the fifteenth and fourteenth centuries B.C. Some of the site’s mudbrick walls measure more than six feet thick and stand more than six feet tall. Rare traces of bright red and blue wall paintings have also been uncovered. “Kemune is only the second site in the region where wall paintings of the Mittani period have been discovered,” explained Ivana Puljiz of the University of Tübingen. Ten cuneiform tablets at the site could offer new information about the politics, economy, and history of the Mittani Empire, and possibly identify the site as the ancient city of Zakhiku, mentioned in an ancient source dating to 1800 B.C. The palace has been submerged anew since the archaeological investigation took place. “It is unclear when it will emerge again,” Puljiz said. To read in-depth about cuneiform, go to “The World's Oldest Writing.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America