search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Neanderthal Landscape Investigated in Israel

Friday, June 28, 2019

Israel Neanderthal campHAIFA, ISRAEL—According to a report to The Times of Israel, researchers led by Erella Hovers of Hebrew University have found Neanderthal remains and some 12,000 artifacts that suggest Neanderthals repeatedly camped at Ein Qashish, an open-air site near the Kishon River in northern Israel, over a period of thousands of years between 60,000 and 50,000 years ago. Neanderthal sites are usually found in sheltered locations such as caves and rock shelters. Hovers and her colleagues suggest Neanderthals returned to Ein Qashish to knap tools, find resources, hunt, and eat. To read about another site used by Neanderthals over a long period of time, go to “A Traditional Neanderthal Home.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America