Neanderthal Landscape Investigated in Israel
Friday, June 28, 2019
HAIFA, ISRAEL—According to a report to The Times of Israel, researchers led by Erella Hovers of Hebrew University have found Neanderthal remains and some 12,000 artifacts that suggest Neanderthals repeatedly camped at Ein Qashish, an open-air site near the Kishon River in northern Israel, over a period of thousands of years between 60,000 and 50,000 years ago. Neanderthal sites are usually found in sheltered locations such as caves and rock shelters. Hovers and her colleagues suggest Neanderthals returned to Ein Qashish to knap tools, find resources, hunt, and eat. To read about another site used by Neanderthals over a long period of time, go to “A Traditional Neanderthal Home.”
