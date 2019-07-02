search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Adhesive Detected on Neanderthal Tools

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Neanderthal tree resinBOULDER, COLORADO—According to a report by The Denver Channel, Paola Villa of the University of Colorado Boulder and her colleagues detected residues of adhesives on 10 of more than 1,000 stone tools recovered from two caves on the coast of western Italy. The tools, dated to between 40,000 and 55,000 years ago, were crafted by Neanderthals. Analysis of the adhesive suggests Neanderthals used pine resin or a mixture of pine resin and beeswax to haft the tools to wooden or bone handles, Villa explained. Because pine resin solidifies when exposed to air, the mixture was probably made over a fire, she added. For more, go to “Neanderthal Smorgasbord.”

