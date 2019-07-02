search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Gene Study Reflects Japan’s Prehistoric Population Decline

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Japan Jomon PotteryTOKYO, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that Jun Ohashi of the University of Tokyo and his colleagues have used genetic analysis to find evidence of a decline in population that occurred in Japan several thousand years ago. The team analyzed the genomes of modern Japanese men and other men of East Asian heritage and isolated sections of the Y chromosome found only in ethnically Japanese men. These sections are thought to have been inherited from Japan’s prehistoric Jōmon population. Archaeological evidence suggests the population of Jōmon hunter-gatherers declined some 3,000 years ago, at a time when global temperatures and sea levels dropped. The researchers found a corresponding decrease in the number of different ancestral Y-chromosome sequences. During such a drop in the population, one particular DNA sequence may have become more common, which would explain why it makes up more than 35 percent of the Y chromosomes of ethnically Japanese men today, Ohashi explained. Japan’s population rebounded and increased some 2,500 years ago with the arrival of Yayoi farmers from the Korea Peninsula, who mixed with the surviving Jōmon hunter-gatherers, he added. To read about evidence of a Jōmon tattooing tradition, go to “Dogu Figurine.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America