search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Seditious Cufflink Uncovered at Colonial Tavern in North Carolina

Monday, July 8, 2019

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA—According to a report in The Charlotte Observer, a small piece of pressed glass etched with the words “Wilkes and Liberty 45” has been discovered among the artifacts recovered from the site of an eighteenth-century tavern in Brunswick Town, which was destroyed by the British Army during the Revolutionary War. Charles Ewen of East Carolina University said the slogan referred to John Wilkes, an English pamphleteer who was critical of the government. Pamphlet 45 in particular argued that the King was not above reproach. “Brunswick Town was a hotbed of sedition, being among the first to oppose the Stamp Act, and what better place than a tavern to find confirmation of these sentiments?” Ewen said. Parts found with the jewel indicate that it was once part of a cufflink. Ewen thinks such cufflinks may have helped rebels recognize each other. “Maybe it was something under the radar,” he said. “They weren’t outright denouncing the government, but maybe wearing these cufflinks let you know who was on your side.” For more on the archaeology of the American Revolution, go to “Small Skirmish in the War for Freedom.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America