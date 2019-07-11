Traces of Medieval Cathedral and Crypt Unearthed in Hungary

Thursday, July 11, 2019

PÉCS, HUNGARY—Hungary Today reports that a Roman-era cemetery and the walls of a medieval structure have been unearthed at the site of Hungary’s Cathedral of Pécs. The original cathedral was constructed by Peter Orseolo, king of Hungary, in the eleventh century A.D. Also known as Peter the Venetian, Orseolo succeeded his uncle, Stephen I, to the throne, but was deposed in 1041, and eventually restored to the throne in 1044 by the Holy Roman Emperor Henry III. Archaeologist Zsolt Tóth said Orseolo is presumed to have been buried in the crypt at the site. For more, go to “Letter from Hungary: The Search for the Sultan's Tomb.”