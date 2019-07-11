search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Traces of Medieval Cathedral and Crypt Unearthed in Hungary

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Peter of HungaryPÉCS, HUNGARY—Hungary Today reports that a Roman-era cemetery and the walls of a medieval structure have been unearthed at the site of Hungary’s Cathedral of Pécs. The original cathedral was constructed by Peter Orseolo, king of Hungary, in the eleventh century A.D. Also known as Peter the Venetian, Orseolo succeeded his uncle, Stephen I, to the throne, but was deposed in 1041, and eventually restored to the throne in 1044 by the Holy Roman Emperor Henry III. Archaeologist Zsolt Tóth said Orseolo is presumed to have been buried in the crypt at the site. For more, go to “Letter from Hungary: The Search for the Sultan's Tomb.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America