Ancient Amphoras Found Near Albania

Friday, July 12, 2019

DURRES, ALBANIA—The Associated Press reports that members of the RPM Nautical Foundation discovered 22 amphoras in the Ionian Sea, off the coast of Albania’s Karaburun peninsula. The vessels are thought to have held wine or oil and to be at least 2,500 years old. If the remains of the ship that carried the amphoras were to be found, said archaeologist Mateusz Polakowski, it would be the earliest ship known to have sailed along the Albanian coast. The ship may have been traveling to the ancient coastal cities of Dyrrachium or Apolonia, added Auron Tare of UNESCO. From there, goods could have been carried east along the Via Egnatia. Remains of similar amphoras have been found inland. For more, go to “Letter from Albania: A Road Trip Through Time.”