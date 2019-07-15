search
Medieval Fortification Wall Found in Czech Republic

Monday, July 15, 2019

fortification duke of bohemiaMORAVIA, CZECH REPUBLIC—Radio Praha reports that foundations of a fortification wall have been uncovered at the site of Břeclav Castle, which is located near the southern border of the Czech Republic, and radiocarbon dated to A.D. 1041. “This leads us to conclude that it was most likely built by Břetislav, duke of Bohemia,” said Miroslav Dejmal of Archaia Brno. “When Moravia came under Břetislav’s administration, he invested in its castles and forts, pacified the country, and eventually Moravia was incorporated into the Bohemian duchy.” The wall is thought to have stood about 26 feet tall before the upper section was destroyed by fire. The lower section was preserved under a thick layer of clay, Dejmal added. For more, go to “Off the Grid: Prague, Czech Republic.”

