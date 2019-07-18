search
Sixteenth-Century Ceramics Uncovered in Florida

Thursday, July 18, 2019

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA—Located on the coast of northeastern Florida, the city of St. Augustine was founded in 1565 by Spanish explorers. The St. Augustine Record reports that an archaeological investigation ahead of a construction project on Aviles Street in the city’s historic district has unearthed sixteenth-century ceramics, a lock, a pipe stem, and evidence of a print shop, including typeset letters for newsprint. A fire station and a city hall are also known to have once stood on the site, according to city archaeologist Andrea White. For more on archaeology in Florida, go to “Off the Grid: Mission San Luis.”

Recent Issues


