Jet Bead Necklace Discovered in Bronze Age Grave

Monday, July 22, 2019

LEICESTER, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that 122 jet beads carved with intricate patterns have been discovered in a Bronze Age grave in one of the more than 160 Round Mounds located on the Isle of Man. The beads, thought to have been crafted in North Yorkshire, range in size from less than one-half to nearly two inches long. Researchers led by Rachel Crellin of the University of Leicester and Chris Fowler of the University of Newcastle suggest that when strung on multiple strands, the necklace formed a crescent shape. Fowler said stones that may have served as a pestle, mortar, and cutting block were also found near the skeletal remains in the grave. The objects may have been intended to represent food, productivity, and fertility, he explained. To read about a carved rosary bead uncovered in England, go to “Artifact.”

