search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Colonial-Era Meetinghouse Uncovered in New Hampshire

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

DOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE—The Associated Press reports that archaeologists led by Meghan Howey of the University of New Hampshire investigated the site of the Second Meetinghouse, which was built in 1654 for the congregation of the First Parish Church on New Hampshire’s Dover Point. The first meetinghouse, located further south on the tip of Dover Point, was abandoned when the colonists built a village to the north. The excavators uncovered the structure’s floor, which is thought to have been made with clay brought from nearby rivers. Two postholes detected in the soil may have been part of the structure’s foundation. Howey said that historic records indicate the structure was repaired in 1658. She thinks the second post may have been installed to shore up the first one at this time, and rocks at the site may have been moved there to stabilize the posts. The parish used the Second Meetinghouse until 1720, when all services were transferred to the third church building constructed in the new center of Dover. Church historian Diane Fiske speculates that bricks at the site may have been part of a replica meetinghouse constructed in the 1800s for a Dover Old Home Day festival. Children who visited the replica meetinghouse may have been given slate pencils like the ones discovered at the site last year, she added.   

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America