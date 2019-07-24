search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Romano-Saxon Site Found in England

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, ENGLAND—A site occupied during the Iron Age, Roman, and Saxon periods has been discovered in eastern England, BBC News reports. Among the oldest finds are eight Iron Age roundhouses, some dating to 100 B.C., according to archaeologist Stephen Macaulay of Oxford Archaeology East. The remains of three people who had been buried in a crouched position some 2,500 years ago were also uncovered, he said. Artifacts from the Roman era include a grain dryer and kilns, human cremations, and six burials. Cattle skulls and a horse skeleton may have been buried by the Roman inhabitants of the site as votive offerings. “What makes this site really significant is we have evidence of early Saxon occupation mingled with the latest Roman remains,” Macaulay added. The Saxon-period artifacts include beads, worked antler, and residues left behind from metalworking. To read more about Cambridgeshire's long human occupation, go to "Letter from England: Building a Road Through History."

Recent Issues


