search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Iron Age Warrior Grave May Have Belonged to Resistance Fighter

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Celtic warrior graveWEST SUSSEX, ENGLAND—Weapons recovered from a richly equipped late Iron Age grave in southern England are now thought to have belonged to a Gallic warrior who resisted the Roman invasion of Britain, according to a report in The Telegraph. Originally excavated in 2008, the warrior's grave contained a helmet topped by a headdress adorned with an intricate bronze openwork crest. Conservation and scientific analysis of the helmet and other artifacts from the burial have yielded important clues about the individual's possible identity. The warrior is thought to have traveled to Britain sometime around the time of Julius Caesar’s attempted conquest of Britain in 50 B.C., explained Melanie Giles of the University of Manchester. “We will probably never know his name, what we know from the archaeology is that he is either someone from eastern England who may have gone and fought with the Gauls,” Giles said, “or he might be a Frenchman himself who flees that conflict.” The warrior’s weapons kit included a bent sword in a decorated scabbard, a spear, and a shield with a large bronze boss. For more on Iron Age warriors, go to "Fate of the Vanquished."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America