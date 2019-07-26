Ice Age Weapons Discovered in Slovakian Mountain Cave

Friday, July 26, 2019

KRAKÓW, POLAND—According to a Science in Poland report, remnants of a hearth and stone blades dating to the end of the last Ice Age have been discovered in Hučava Cave in Slovakia’s Bellianske Tatras. Paweł Valde-Nowak of Jagiellonian University said the blades, which would have been attached to poles, are estimated to be between 14,000 and 15,000 years old, and are the first prehistoric artifacts to be found in the Tatra caves. “The traces we have discovered show that prehistoric hunters had lived in the cave for a long time,” Valde-Nowak said.