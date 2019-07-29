search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Historic Road Uncovered at Shrewsbury Castle

Monday, July 29, 2019

Shrewsbury Castle roadSHREWSBURY, ENGLAND—According to a report in The Shropshire Star, traces of a road that ran into the inner bailey of Shrewsbury Castle have been discovered by a team of researchers led by archaeologist Nigel Baker. The walls of the castle, which was built in England’s West Midlands in the eleventh century, originally surrounded the town of Shrewsbury. “What is exciting is that the geophysics that we had done at the beginning was half right and half wrong,” Baker said. The team members thought the band of hard resistance material detected during the geophysical survey might have been the ruin of a building, but in fact it was a road surface. Part of the road had been cut away in the past, perhaps to plant trees, he added. The recent excavation also uncovered a wine bottle’s glass seal bearing the arms of the Corbett family, who were associated with Shrewsbury Castle in the sixteenth century. “It’s part of the domestic rubbish which has been floating around in the topsoil,” Baker explained.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America