Looted Artifacts Returned to Iraq

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

BAGHDAD, IRAQ—The Associated Press reports that artifacts recently recovered from Britain and Sweden were put on display at Iraq’s foreign ministry office in Baghdad. Many of the objects, including 4,000-year-old Sumerian pottery, are thought to have been looted after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion and smuggled out of the country. Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Haki said Iraqi officials will continue to work with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to recover the nation’s lost heritage. For more on looted objects from Iraq, go to "The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities."

