search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Neolithic Standing Stones Unearthed in Switzerland

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Switzerland standing stones

SION, SWITZERLAND—Swiss Info reports that pieces of six aligned standing stones were uncovered at a construction site in southwest Switzerland. Scientists suggest the discovery could offer new information on social rituals in central Europe in 2500 B.C. The largest of the stones has been estimated to weigh nearly two tons. An engraving on this stone depicts a man wearing patterned clothing with a “sun-like motif” around his face. Small, circular depressions known as cupules, similar to those found on a stone in Italy, were found on a second stone. Researchers suggest the stones may have been deliberately broken to be used as building materials in several dolmens previously discovered in the area.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America