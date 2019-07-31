search
Partial Ring Well Unearthed in Southern India

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

TAMIL NADU, INDIA—The Times of India reports that a four-foot section of a well lined with rings of terracotta bricks was uncovered at southern India’s Keeladi archaeological site, which dates back to the second century B.C. Researchers from the Archaeological Survey of India said the well’s topmost section was probably damaged by recent industrial activity. The depth of the well will not be determined this excavation season. They added that there may be hundreds of such wells, which were used to store water for future use, spread out over the 110 acre site. To read about a cache of rockets recovered from a well in India, go to "Well, Well."

Recent Issues


