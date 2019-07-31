search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Well-Preserved Skeletons from Wales Analyzed

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

ANGLESEY, WALES—According to a North Wales Live report, examination of the remains of 86 people found in stone-lined graves on an island off the coast of Wales revealed that the burials date from the fourth through the eighth centuries A.D. Irene Garcia Rovira of Archaeology Wales said it is rare to find well-preserved bone on the island because its soil is very acidic. Tests of the bones indicate that some of the people buried on the island had grown up hundreds of miles away, she added. “What we do know from the isotope analyses is that some individuals came from western Britain, where the border is today between England and Wales, a couple from Scandinavia and a couple from Mediterranean places like Spain,” Rovira said. A second-century A.D. Roman coin was also found on the hip of one of the female skeletons. “It could be that it just happened to be on the soil at the time of the burial and fell into the grave," she explained, "or it could have been purposely placed with her, as some sort of family heirloom.” A bronze brooch dating to the early medieval period was found in a separate burial. For more on archaeology in Wales, go to "The Marks of Time: Roman Fort."  

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America