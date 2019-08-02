search
Alexander Sculpture Rediscovered in Greece

Friday, August 2, 2019

VERGINA, GREECE—According to the Greek Reporter, a sculpture of Alexander the Great has been rediscovered in a warehouse of the Archaeological Museum of Vergina, which is dedicated to the royal tombs of Aigai, the first royal Macedonian capital. As staff were cleaning the warehouse, they found the sculpture crammed between crates filled with pottery. It was initially discovered amid rubble near the town of Vergina some decades ago, and was then removed for storage. Museum director Angeliki Kottaridi says the sculpture had been entirely unknown to archaeologists and art historians, and will soon go on display. To read about the possible location of Alexander the Great’s tomb, go to “In Search of History’s Greatest Rulers.”

