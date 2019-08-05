search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Roman Senate Building Unearthed in Egypt

Monday, August 5, 2019

Egypt Senate BuildingCAIRO, EGYPT—Egypt Independent reports the discovery in North Sinai of a large rectangular building dating to the Roman period at the ancient city of Pelusium. According to Mostafa al-Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the red-brick and limestone building’s location in the city and the remains of circular marble seating indicate that it was used as a senate building, where elected representatives gathered when the area was under Roman control. A gate on the structure’s eastern side provided access to the city’s main thoroughfare. In the fifth and sixth centuries A.D., columns, bricks, and mosaic tiles were removed from the building and reused in new construction. For more on Roman Egypt, go to “Hidden Blues.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America