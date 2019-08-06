search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

WWII Plane Crash Site Excavated in England

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Hawker Hurricane Mark IVWICKHAM, ENGLAND—The Southern Daily Echo reports that Winchester University students have recovered wreckage from a Hawker Hurricane fighter plane that crashed in a Hampshire field in 1940. Among the remnants of the plane left behind by RAF recovery operations at the time are elements of the cockpit instrumentation, a control column firing button, and an identification plate confirming the aircraft as Pilot Officer Hugh Desmond Clark's Hurricane N2608. Clark bailed out and parachuted to safety before the crash, leaving behind a harness release, which was also recovered by the undergraduates. He is believed to have retired from the RAF as a Wing Commander in 1960, and, as part of the project, the team hopes oral history of his experience provided by living relatives may add to the final excavation report. To read more about the archaeology of World War II, go to "Place of the Loyal Samurai." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America