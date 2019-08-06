WWII Plane Crash Site Excavated in England

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

WICKHAM, ENGLAND—The Southern Daily Echo reports that Winchester University students have recovered wreckage from a Hawker Hurricane fighter plane that crashed in a Hampshire field in 1940. Among the remnants of the plane left behind by RAF recovery operations at the time are elements of the cockpit instrumentation, a control column firing button, and an identification plate confirming the aircraft as Pilot Officer Hugh Desmond Clark's Hurricane N2608. Clark bailed out and parachuted to safety before the crash, leaving behind a harness release, which was also recovered by the undergraduates. He is believed to have retired from the RAF as a Wing Commander in 1960, and, as part of the project, the team hopes oral history of his experience provided by living relatives may add to the final excavation report. To read more about the archaeology of World War II, go to "Place of the Loyal Samurai."