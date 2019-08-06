search
Copper Age Village Unearthed in India

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

JALLARPUR, INDIA—The Hindu reports that researchers from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have radiocarbon dated a Chalcolithic, or Copper Age, village first identified last year in eastern India's Odisha state. Extensive mud architecture, stone tools, and faunal remains were excavated from the site, which was first occupied sometime before 1400 B.C. According to ASI archaeologist Bhubaneswar D. Garnayak, a potsherd decorated with a sun motif found at the site shows the villagers may have participated in solar worship, which is known to have been practiced in the region beginning around 2000 B.C. A terracotta bull figurine was also discovered in the village. To read about another recent discovery, go to “India’s Temple Island.”

