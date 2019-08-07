Ancient Egyptian Yeast Used to Bake Bread

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSSETTS—According to a BBC report, an amateur egyptologist and baking enthusiast has succesfully baked a loaf of bread using yeast extracted from ancient Egyptian ceramics. Seamus Blackley and his collaborators, archaeologist Serena Love and microbiologist Richard Bowman, managed to non-invasively extract dormant yeast from the pores of Egyptian beer-and bread-making vessels held in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and Harvard University's Peabody Museum. Next steps involved identifying the strains of yeast and feeding them with nutrients to revive them. Finally, using water and ancient grains he had milled himself from barley and einkorn, Blackley was able to cultivate a starter and bake a bread he believes may be close to that enjoyed by ancient Egyptians over 5,000 years ago. To read more about the experimental archaeology of baking and brewing, go to "Recreating Nordic Grog."