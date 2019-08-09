search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Archaeologists Reveal Alberta's Ranching History

Friday, August 9, 2019

COCHRANE, CANADA—According to a Cochrane Today report, archeologists working ahead of construction on Alberta's Highway 1A  have been unearthing remains of Cochrane Ranche, the first large-scale cattle ranch in Alberta, which was founded in 1881. At its apogee, the ranch covered a span of over 350,000 acres and was home to thousands of cattle. In addition to remnants of nineteenth-century buildings—including a large barn and bunkhouse—in the ranch's former administrative center, the site is also home to a pre-contact First Nations campsite, where excavations have revealed a cooking hearth and stone tools. The team plans to consult early twentieth century photographs and province records to help them learn more about the original layout of the ranch, which also featured a large brick quarry. At its height right before World War I, the quarry was producing over 200,000 bricks a month and supplied nearly all the bricks to the growing city of Calgary. A wide range of artifacts from the 1880s through the twentieth century have been discovered, including the crucifix from a rosary and a turn-of-the-century stove door. To read more about the archaeology of ranching, go to "Letter from Texas: On the Range." 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America