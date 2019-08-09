Archaeologists Reveal Alberta's Ranching History

Friday, August 9, 2019

COCHRANE, CANADA—According to a Cochrane Today report, archeologists working ahead of construction on Alberta's Highway 1A have been unearthing remains of Cochrane Ranche, the first large-scale cattle ranch in Alberta, which was founded in 1881. At its apogee, the ranch covered a span of over 350,000 acres and was home to thousands of cattle. In addition to remnants of nineteenth-century buildings—including a large barn and bunkhouse—in the ranch's former administrative center, the site is also home to a pre-contact First Nations campsite, where excavations have revealed a cooking hearth and stone tools. The team plans to consult early twentieth century photographs and province records to help them learn more about the original layout of the ranch, which also featured a large brick quarry. At its height right before World War I, the quarry was producing over 200,000 bricks a month and supplied nearly all the bricks to the growing city of Calgary. A wide range of artifacts from the 1880s through the twentieth century have been discovered, including the crucifix from a rosary and a turn-of-the-century stove door. To read more about the archaeology of ranching, go to "Letter from Texas: On the Range."