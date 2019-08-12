Traces of Three Historic Structures Found in Iceland

Monday, August 12, 2019

MÝVATN, ICELAND—Iceland Review reports that researchers creating a detailed map of Hofstaðir, an archaeological site in North Iceland, recently discovered traces of three buildings and artifacts dating to the medieval and Viking periods. Orri Vésteinsson of the University of Iceland said the buildings at Hofstaðir were probably used for political and social activities. Earlier investigations identified a cemetery, a banquet hall, a farmstead with a large dwelling, and a lodge for pagan ceremonies that stood next to a Christian church. “This gives an indication that the conversion [to Christianity] may have taken longer and been more complex than we had imagined,” Vésteinsson said. To read about Viking Age outlaws in Iceland, go to “The Blackener’s Cave.”