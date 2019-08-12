search
Cache of Ritual Objects Discovered at Pompeii

Monday, August 12, 2019

Pompeii ritual objectsNAPLES, ITALY—BBC News reports that a 2,000-year-old collection of possible ritual objects thought to have served as women’s “good luck charms” has been discovered under a layer of volcanic material in the high-status dwelling known as Pompeii’s House of the Garden. The artifacts include scarabs, crystals, amethysts, amber, carnelian, mirrors, and glass beads engraved with images of the Roman god Dionysus and a dancing satyr. The small treasures are thought to have been kept in a wooden box whose bronze hinges have survived. Indentations in the ash layer suggest the box had been placed next to a crate or piece of furniture in the corner of what may have been a storage room. Massimo Osanna, director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, said the jewels and small objects may have belonged to a servant or slave, rather than the lady of the house, since none of them were made of gold, which was favored by Pompeii’s elite. For more on the new excavations in the ancient city, go to “Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past.”

