Colonial-Era Brass Ring Fragment Found in Michigan

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

MACKINAW CITY, MICHIGAN—The Sault News reports that a fragment of a brass ring has been discovered under the floor of a house in Colonial Michilimackinac, a fort constructed by French soldiers in 1715 on the shores of the Straits of Mackinac. Archaeologist Lynn Evans of Mackinac State Historic Parks said the ring featured a circular bezel adorned with the raised bust of an unknown person. The image was probably covered with clear glass, she explained. A piece of circular clear glass carved with a bust was found on the opposite end of the house in 2014. For more on archaeology in Michigan, go to "Shipwreck Alley."

