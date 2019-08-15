search
Shard of Ancient Economic Record Discovered in Cyprus

Thursday, August 15, 2019

NICOSIA, CYPRUS—According to an Associated Press report, a 2,500-year-old piece of pottery inscribed with an inventory of goods has been found at Paphos, an ancient city located on the southwestern coast of Cyprus. Maria Iacovou of the University of Cyprus suggests the document, written in a Greek syllabic script, indicates that Cypriot city-states invented their own methods of managing their economies, rather than importing a management system from Phoenicia or another foreign kingdom. A similar inscription has been found at the Cypriot city-state of Idalion, but it was written in the Phoenician alphabet. Idalion had been conquered by the Phoenician-speaking rulers of Kition, who maintained the Cypriot economic management system, Iacovou explained. To read about another discovery from Cyprus, go to "And They're Off!"

Recent Issues


