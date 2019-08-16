search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Hellenistic-Era Tomb Discovered in Northern Greece

Friday, August 16, 2019

KOZANI, GREECE—Tornos News reports that an intact tomb dating to the end of the first century B.C. was discovered at a coal mine in northern Greece. The body of the woman who had been buried in the tomb had been laid to rest on a bronze funeral bed. A gold leaf had been placed in her mouth. “We’re dealing with a rich woman or someone who held an important position in the society of the time,” said Areti Chondrogianni-Metoki of the Kozani Ephorate of Antiquities. To read about an earlier monumental tomb at Amphipolis, go to "Greece's Biggest Tomb," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2014.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America