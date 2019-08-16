Hellenistic-Era Tomb Discovered in Northern Greece
Friday, August 16, 2019
KOZANI, GREECE—Tornos News reports that an intact tomb dating to the end of the first century B.C. was discovered at a coal mine in northern Greece. The body of the woman who had been buried in the tomb had been laid to rest on a bronze funeral bed. A gold leaf had been placed in her mouth. “We’re dealing with a rich woman or someone who held an important position in the society of the time,” said Areti Chondrogianni-Metoki of the Kozani Ephorate of Antiquities. To read about an earlier monumental tomb at Amphipolis, go to "Greece's Biggest Tomb," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2014.
