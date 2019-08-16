Possible Iron Age Celtic Woman’s Face Reconstructed

Friday, August 16, 2019

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND—Live Science reports that Karen Fleming of the University of Dundee has created a 3-D wax representation and a digital reconstruction of a woman’s face based on her skull, which is thought to have been found on the Isle of Lewis in the early nineteenth century. Fleming said nineteenth-century researchers determined the skull belonged to an Iron Age Druid, although modern scientists have not been able to radiocarbon date it. Recent analysis suggests the woman lived to be about 60 years old, at a time when most women died in their early 30s. This could indicate that she lived a privileged life, Fleming explained.