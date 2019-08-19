search
New Discoveries at Welsh Hillfort

Monday, August 19, 2019

Wales Cardiff Iron Age HillfortCARDIFF, WALES—Wales Online reports that recent excavations at Caerau, an Iron Age hillfort on the outskirts of Cardiff, have resulted in a number of new finds dating to both the Iron Age and the Roman era. Archaeologists believe Iron Age people first began living at the site around 600 B.C. Some 200 homes dating to that period are estimated to have been built on Caerau's triangular hilltop, three of which have been recently excavated. A team led by Cardiff University archaeologist Oliver Davis working at Caerau also discovered a glass bead, as well as shale bracelets, all dating to the Iron Age. They also unearthed an enameled Roman brooch, evidence of Caerau's Roman-era settlement. To read in-depth about similar sites, go to "Letter From Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age.”  

Recent Issues


