search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Mummified Remains Repatriated to Bolivia

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Bolivia Inca MummyLA PAZ, BOLIVIA—According to an Associated Press report, Michigan State University Museum handed over the mummy of an Incan girl to the government of Bolivia. Records show that the well-preserved remains came from a chullpa, or stone tomb, located in the Andean highlands south of La Paz, and were buried with pouches, bags, a small clay jar, sandals, beads, feathers, and maize, bean, grass, kapok, and coca plants. Dubbed Ñusta, a Quechua word meaning “Princess,” the mummy was donated to the museum in 1890 by William B. McCreery, who was the U.S. Consul to Chile and a member of the university’s board of trustees at the time. The girl is thought to have been about eight years old at the time of her death some 500 years ago, as determined by radiocarbon dating of corn found in one of her pouches. She wore her hair in braids, and was clothed in a dress woven from threads crafted with llama or alpaca hair. Culture Minister Wilma Alanoca said the return of Ñusta marks the first time that human remains have been repatriated to Bolivia. To read about a pre-Columbian mummy that was recently discovered at a Peruvian ceremonial center, go to "All Bundled Up."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America