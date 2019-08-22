search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ireland's Population Declined Before Viking Arrival

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Ireland Vikings HelmetsBELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND—A new analysis of data collected at Ireland’s early medieval archaeological sites suggests the island’s population had been in decline for about 200 years before the arrival of the Vikings in the tenth century A.D., according to a report in The Irish Times. Researcher Rowan McLaughlin of Queen’s University Belfast said the population decline appears to have been a gradual process, likely due to war, famine, plague, or political unrest. Although there were few Viking settlers, he explained, their population expanded, so that traces of Viking heritage are found in the genes of many Irish people today. It had been previously thought that Ireland’s native population increased steadily until the Great Famine of the 1840s. For more, go to "The Vikings in Ireland."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America