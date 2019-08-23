search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

1,500-Year-Old Modified Skulls Discovered in Croatia

Friday, August 23, 2019

Croatia CraniumZAGREB, CROATIA—According to a Live Science report, bioarchaeologist Mario Novak of the Institute for Anthropological Research in Zagreb suggests that artificially shaped heads may have been used by cultural groups in the years after the fall of the Roman Empire as a visual indicator of cultural association. He and his colleagues analyzed the remains of three malnourished boys found in a burial pit in eastern Croatia’s Hermanov vinograd archaeological site. The boys, who were between the ages of 12 and 16 when they died, lived between A.D. 415 and 560—an era known as the Migration Period. DNA analysis of the remains suggests one boy, whose skull had been heightened and his forehead flattened, had ancestors from the Near East. The second boy carried East Asian ancestry. His skull had been elongated diagonally. The skull of the third boy, who is thought to have come from West Eurasia, had not been modified. Novak explained, however, that it is not known if artificial cranial deformation was a widespread practice in Europe at the time. To read about changes in skull modification by the Collagua of Peru, go to "A Mark of Distinction."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America