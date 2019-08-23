4,500-Year-Old Dwelling Excavated in Cyprus

Friday, August 23, 2019

PAPHOS, CYPRUS—According to a report in the Cyprus Mail, a team led by Andrew McCarthy of the University of Edinburgh uncovered a well-preserved hearth and floor surface covered in mud plaster at a house dating to 2500 to 2300 B.C. in the Dhiarizos Valley of western Cyprus. A quern stone for grinding grain was found on top of the hearth. The entire structure was covered with collapsed roof material, and although the position of its walls is unclear, the building is thought to have been elliptical or nearly rectangular in shape. To read more about archaeology on Cyprus, go to "Living the Good Afterlife."