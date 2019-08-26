search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Early Native American Village Discovered in Colorado

Monday, August 26, 2019

DURANGO, COLORADO—The Journal reports that human remains and traces of early Native American villages dating to A.D. 800 have been discovered ahead of highway construction on top of southwestern Colorado’s Florida Mesa. Enhanced radar technology helped scientists pinpoint ceremonial sites and pit houses, according to Charlie Reed of Alpine Archaeological Consultants. Shells that originated in the Baja region suggest the people who lived on Florida Mesa had extensive trade networks, and fish bones unearthed on the floor of a pit house are evidence of fishing in the Animas River. “It’s really the beginning of the first villages we see in the Southwest," explained archaeologist Richard Wilshusen of Colorado State University. ”And it’s the beginning of something that later manifests itself in the larger villages we see out in Mesa Verde or Sand Canyon several hundred years later." To read more about Native American dwellings in Colorado, go to "A Western Wiki-pedia."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America