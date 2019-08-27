search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Monoliths Discovered in Central France

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

France MenhirAUVERGNE, FRANCE—According to a report in The Connexion, 30 toppled monoliths and a human skeleton were discovered in central France during an archaeological investigation ahead of road construction. The stones, called menhirs, measure between three and five feet long, and were arranged in a north-south formation, from largest to smallest, along a slope over a length of about 500 feet. One of the stones was sculpted into an anthropomorphic shape with a rounded head, rough shoulders, and two small breasts. Researchers from the National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research estimate the monument could date to anywhere between 6000 and 1000 B.C. The human remains, thought to have belonged to a tall man, were found under a rectangular stone measuring about 45 feet long and 21 feet wide. To read about a mass burial resulting from a violent Neolithic battle, go to "Culture Clash."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America