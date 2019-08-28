Medieval Fortified Tower Base Discovered in Bulgaria

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

BURGAS, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that the base of a large hexagonal tower measuring about 50 feet long and 40 feet wide with six-foot-thick walls has been uncovered at the site of Rusokastro Fortress in southeastern Bulgaria. Milen Nikolov and Vassil Mutafov of the Burgas Regional Historical Museum suggest that the tower, which was not connected to the fortress walls, dates to the thirteenth century A.D. It may have had several stories and stood about 60 feet tall, Nikolov added, allowing room to store weapons, food, and water. Stairs probably led to a ten-foot-tall, defended tower entrance. “In the event of a siege,” he said, “even if the city and the castle are taken over, the last defenders and the local aristocrat with their family can hold out for a long time until outside aid arrives or supplies finish.” To read about another recent find at Rusokastro, go to "Iconic Discovery."