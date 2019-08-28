search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Medieval Fortified Tower Base Discovered in Bulgaria

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

BURGAS, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that the base of a large hexagonal tower measuring about 50 feet long and 40 feet wide with six-foot-thick walls has been uncovered at the site of Rusokastro Fortress in southeastern Bulgaria. Milen Nikolov and Vassil Mutafov of the Burgas Regional Historical Museum suggest that the tower, which was not connected to the fortress walls, dates to the thirteenth century A.D. It may have had several stories and stood about 60 feet tall, Nikolov added, allowing room to store weapons, food, and water. Stairs probably led to a ten-foot-tall, defended tower entrance. “In the event of a siege,” he said, “even if the city and the castle are taken over, the last defenders and the local aristocrat with their family can hold out for a long time until outside aid arrives or supplies finish.” To read about another recent find at Rusokastro, go to "Iconic Discovery."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America