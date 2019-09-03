New Clues Sought at Meadowcroft Rockshelter

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

AVELLA, PENNSYLVANIA—The Tribune Review reports that scientists collected sediment samples from western Pennsylvania’s Meadowcroft Rockshelter for DNA analysis. Beginning in the 1970s, excavations under the direction of James M. Adovasio have yielded evidence that people first camped at the site some 19,000 years ago. Adovasio said the new investigation will look for human DNA in sediments from the oldest area of the site, and will evaluate potential remaining environmental DNA to determine how long organisms have been in the area. “If there is environmental DNA left, we will see what information it gives us about the past and the occupation sequence at this site,” added archaeologist Devlin Gandy of the University of Cambridge. For more, go to "Peopling the Americas: Meadowcroft Rockshelter."