search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Hepatitis B Virus Detected in Ancient Remains

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

NITRA, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that scientists have detected the Hepatitis B virus in the remains of a fourth-century Germanic prince whose tomb was discovered in northern Slovakia in 2005. The prince was buried in a wooden sarcophagus placed in an underground chamber made of logs. Although the burial was looted in antiquity, the remains—in addition to the wood, leather, and textile artifacts—were preserved by the tomb’s microclimate. Karol Pieta of the Slovak Academy of Sciences said analysis of the remains suggests the man died around the age of 20, probably of Hepatitis B. The testing also indicates he grew up near the Tatras Mountains, where he was buried. But Pieta said the young man spent a significant part of his life in the Mediterranean region. “We know it thanks to isotope analysis that revealed his eating habits, and those are Mediterranean,” he said. “It is possible that he was part of an imperial Roman court or served in the Roman army as a prominent officer.” To read about how scientists discovered the pathogen responsible for a 1545 epidemic in Mexico, go to "Conquistador Contagion."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

World of the Griffin Warrior

Letter from Lake George

From the Trenches

The Case for Clotilda

Off the Grid

A God Goes Shopping

Half in the Bag

Herding Genes in Africa

Bronze Age Palace Surfaces

Upper Paleolithic Cave Life

Scarab From Space

A Catalog of Princes

Sowing the Land

We Are Family

Home on the Plains

Saqqara's Working Stiffs

Inner Beauty

Volcano Viewers

Partially Identified Flying Objects

World Roundup

Egyptian watermelons, a Sumatran tsunami, Siege of Yorktown shipwrecks, and the house of the nine-day queen

Artifact

Just a fleeting impression

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America